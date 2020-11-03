2021 scholarship available - Solomon Star News

THE national government will next year offer scholarships for those interested to do further university studies.

Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) Permanent Secretary Dr. Franco Rodie confirmed this during the Sunday talk-back show.

He said the scholarship applies for both form seven (7) and other citizens who are interested and would like to be considered for doing further studies.

“Cabinet has approved scholarship to be made available next year not only for form 7 students but others who would like to be considered for any particular training program or doing further studies they might want to pursue,” he said.

Dr. Rodie said as of last week, his officers at the ministry have started putting together information ready for the advertisement on those scholarships that would be made available.

This paper understands, recently the scholarship was halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead the government has spent millions of dollars trying to repatriate local students studying abroad.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara