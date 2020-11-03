Suidani calls on Solomon Water to support Bina project - Solomon Star News

Premier Suidani uttered this during the opening of the Solomon Water Auki Water Supply Upgrade Project last week in Auki, Malaita Province.

He said the province has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) and he is hopeful that the Solomon Water and Malaita Province will forge a new partnership arrangement in an MOU.

"This will allow a much more guided approach to the development of proper water and tow new development sites such as Bina Harbour."

He said he looks forward to seeing the development of the proposed MOU and other formalities that are necessary to foster closer collaboration in the development of proper and sustainable water supply to our people.

"I would like to highlight that the province is willing and ready to provide the necessary support to Solomon Water as allowed by the required laws.

"This would mean ensuring the water catchment area for Auki and Bina are protected and that the surrounding communities within these sites to be appropriately informed and assisted," he said.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau