Candidate want to build on father’s legacy - Solomon Star News

The biggest problem with the nation today is good leadership.

That's according to Michael Saru who is adamant that he has what it takes to go all the way in Central Honiara’s upcoming by-election.

Despite other more established candidates, Saru is unfazed about the much-hyped popularity around some of them, money politics or scholarly attributes.

“Leadership is about character, humility, service and commitment. It comes down to the person at the end of the day. Leadership is about leaving a legacy that our children and grandchildren can attest to”.

When it comes to legacy, the name ‘Saru’ is one. Michael Tofu Saru is the son of Anthony Saru who championed the idea of a social security scheme for working Solomon Islanders that became the National Provident Fund (NPF) in 1973 and began operating in 1976.

“Only good leaders can create a good country,” he said.

Mr Saru is 57 years old and for the last 25 years has worked in the Anglican Church in Malaita and now Honiara, as a Catechist at the St Barnabas Provincial Cathedral in Honiara.

He also had a stint in the Malaita provincial government in 2010-2014 so the context is not new. He hails from the Walande, Kwai-Ngogosila and East Kwara’ae regions of Malaita.

As a church worker, he has seen and heard it all, counselling families and people with problems, praying for the sick, listening to their issues and just having a sense of what is going on.

The experience has pushed him to the decision to run and that seeing over the years little has been acknowledged of the work of the church.

In two years Michael wants to support all the major projects of all churches in Central Honiara.

“The church is the most common denominator for all Solomon Islanders. Churches are our identity whatever province we come from”.

Mr Saru believes; “if we support our churches we support the people, something unique to the Solomon Islands because churches are where everyone ends up.

“So the need to support churches to do their work and help people back on their feet and having fruitful lives is important,” he said.

Secondly, he said he wants to support education and provide a conducive learning environment for all our children and ensure they attend school.

Thirdly, he wants to continue the legacy of his father, Michael wants to further develop social security schemes that encompass the informal sector, which many Solomon Islanders are in.

Saru has steadily been moving around the communities campaigning.

At the end of the day, it’s about telling the truth with no hidden agendas.

He prides himself as a long time church worker who has survived on meagre standards and likening to the apostle Paul who whether enough or lacking has learnt to be content.

He has shown this quality in provincial government and he is prepared to remain the same once elected.

He's got his views on the big issues of the day and doesn’t mind working with any side or remaining independent saying the core values are in him, he said in the statement.





