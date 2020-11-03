PM assures the country - Solomon Star News

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his nationwide address yesterday continues to assure the nation that his government and responsible authorities will contain the COVID-19 virus despite the new five COVID-19 cases.

While the total registered cases stand at 13 Sogavare firmly told the nation; “we can reclaim the status as a COVID-19 free country if we eliminate the virus within the quarantine station.”

He further expressed that it will only be done if the country continues to be united to fight this virus.

“We must all continue to support each other in these unprecedented times we have done everything to keep the virus at bay.

“And that the virus is here we must keep our focus to eliminate,” he added.

Sogavare urges the churches and Christians to continue to pray for the nation and support each other.

Meanwhile, Sogavare continues to convey all the front line officials, their families, and all other officials working tirelessly to protect the country.

“I will continue to ask all the Christians and citizens in and around the country to pray for guidance and protection of our beloved nation,” Sogavare said.