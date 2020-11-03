SICCI acknowledges RSIPF’s support to our frontline workers - Solomon Star News

The Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has expressed its appreciation towards officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and other front line and health workers for their tireless efforts in keeping our citizens safe during this global pandemic.

This was during a SICCI/RSIPF Executive Group meeting on Thursday 29th October 2020. This Executive Group was established under the MoU signed between SICCI and the RSIPF.

“With how things have changed and Solomon Islands is now among countries with registered cases of COVID-19, the Chamber appreciates the hard work of our front-line workers and the support rendered to them by the RSIPF especially in containing the virus to the quarantine stations,” SICCI Board Chairman, Jay Bartlett, said.

“There is also a lot of work happening remotely on our border to ensure COVID-19 does not come through the Western border. We understand that also puts pressure in terms of resourcing and policing and RSIPF must be commended also on this front,” he added.

Police Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau said there are more than 100 Police officers involved in RSIPF’s COVID-19 operations including an additional 300 officers in support to replace those that are currently been deployed.

These include the 84 officers that are deployed at the Western border, 25 at the quarantine stations, officers deployed during repatriation and cargo flights, 3 in the Malaita Out Islands, and five teams of five people in their operation centre who are also attached to NEOC and NDMO.

SICCI reiterated that it is a challenging period economically as a result of the health pandemic and the restrictions that are in place which has had a big impact on businesses.

SICCI values these types of engagements and assures the Commissioner of the private sector’s continuous support towards the RSIPF.

This was the fourth SICCI/RSIPF Executive Group meeting held in 2020.

Apart from the usual updates from both the Chamber and RSIPF, discussions also focused on establishing an essential services list of businesses and the process of better managing necessary exemptions for businesses during an event of a lockdown due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The Police Commissioner also provided an update on the Traffic Working Group established under this Executive Group which focuses on improving and managing traffic issues in Honiara City.

SICCI was also updated on RSIPF’s Crime Prevention Strategy which aims to address what has been identified as the five drivers of crime: (1) alcohol & drug abuse (2) family violence (3) issues affecting youths (4) resources & environment (5) emergency crimes.

Currently, there are 60 major crime prevention setups and 40 zones community setups in and around Honiara City.

YECSI Chairlady, Millicent Barty also had the opportunity to discuss with Police counterparts a proposed social enterprise project that has been proposed for youths in the Burnscreek community, east Honiara.

- SICCI Media