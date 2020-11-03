Fo'ondo CHS 2nd time lucky to benefit under PCDF - Solomon Star News

Students and staff pose for a group photo with the MEA CEO Andy Siarani.

Fo'ondo Community High School (CHS) from the northern region of Malaita Province is second time lucky to get a share of benefit under the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) says the School Principal Herman Salekai.

Fo'ondo CHS benefited from a double-storey building funded under PCDF a year ago.

On Friday the school took ownership of a new ablution block under the sanitation project which was also PCDF funded.

Speaking during the official opening and handing over ceremony Principal Salekai described PCDF-funded projects at Fo'ondo school as an unexpected blessing to the school.

He said the school year budget alone will not cater to fund such high-class facilities.

He thanked the Malaita Provincial Government through its planning team for the life-changing projects.

"Fo'ondo CHS is the first-ever school in this district to have two complete buildings that were funded by PCDF compared to other schools within the northern region."

He said people who live in the Fo'ondo CHS catchment area should be happy about the new development that is currently taking place at the school which is aimed at improving the school facilities.

With that, Principal Salekai thanked Virtual Man Engineering Company for the successful construction of the new sanitation project.

The school boss also acknowledged former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) forward seven Late Lesley Kwaiga for facilitating the arrangement for the first PCDF funded project and the current MPA Mike Selaga for the current project.

Apart from the two PCDF funded projects, PCDF also funded chairs and tables for the new classroom.

Mr.Salekai also thanked the Fo'ondo community and surrounding communities for working together in ensuring the projects are completed and serve their purpose.

The opening ceremony and official handing over of the project were witnessed by the Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani, Provincial Secretary Fredrick Fa'abasua, Malaita Chief Education Officer Andy Siarani, PARU office reps, MPA for Ward 7 Selaga, Provincial Planning team, Provincial Minister of Planning Peter Clay Taraumae, Provincial Minister for Eastern Region Priston Billy, Provincial Minister for Forestry Elijah Alilaua, Provincial Minister of Sports Iven Tonafalea and other executive members.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau