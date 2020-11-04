Agriculture projects for Malaita - Solomon Star News

Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani right, shake hands with the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Senley Levi Filualea.

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has approved 47 projects at the value of $587,082 to boost agriculture productivity within the country this year.

Minister of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) Senley Levi Filualea said this is to assist cocoa, coconut, oil palm, coffee, kava, root crops, and tree crop farmers and processors under the ministry’s development program.

Mr. Filualea said this program is to enhance and increase productivity.

The minister was speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Malaita Province and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Tuesday.

Premier Daniel Suidani signed on behalf of the province.

He said with regards to livestock and in response to the Covid-19 preparations and response plan assessment and awareness had already been conducted in the provinces.

He said the ministry’s extension team is now preparing to start their planned activities.

“Tools are currently in Auki awaiting seeds stocks and then delivery will commence soon to the most affected communities in the province,” the minister said.

In response to the ongoing food security issues on Malaita Outer Islands (MOI) Mr. Filualea said his ministry had carried out the assessment and assisted in food relief operations in the islands.

“…we are currently working on developing a more sustainable approach in solving the issue currently facing our people in that part of the province,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Agriculture together with the country’s development partners continues to implement activities to control coconut rhinoceros beetle and the African giant snail.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau