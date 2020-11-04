 Parliament to resume next week - Solomon Star News

Parliament to resume next week
04 November 2020
Parliament to resume next week

PARLIAMENT will resume next week on Monday the 9th of November according to the Deputy Clerk to parliament, Jefferson Hallu.

Asked whether the government has already made known its business for the sitting, Mr. Hallu said, “At the moment we haven't received any indication of government business for next week's sitting.” 

He further added that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has announced on the floor of Parliament in the last meeting that there won't be any appropriation bills for tabling for next year. 

“Instead, a resolution will be made in accordance with section 103 of the Constitution.

“Also, we are anticipating the Public Health Emergency Bill to come before parliament in the coming sitting and that is yet to be confirmed. 

“Until we receive from the executive government a statement of its business, “we can only anticipate or assume at the moment.”

By ANDREW FANASIA
Newsroom Honiara

