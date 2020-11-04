Experience nurses are needed - Solomon Star News

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara





THE negative comments made by the government officials and certain individual doctors do not speak well of their capacity as government officials and medical Doctors.

Some nurses spoken to this paper who wish to hide their identity said that sentiments like ‘they do not need us’ or ‘old nurses are not needed’ by replacing them with new nurses is total madness.

“This is a wreckless comment coming out from some of the medical elites and government officials.

“Such comments and sentiments were only done when a person is having a poor judgment on an underlying threat in the given issue,” one senior nurse said.

The nurse further expressed that such comments will not help the nursing fraternity but posing a big threat to the lives of our patients.

“Lest they forget bringing in newly graduated nurses and get rid of the old and experienced nurses will jeopardise the whole health system and remember doctors cannot work alone given the huge challenge we face in the National Referral Hospital,” the experienced nurse said.

Worst still the nurse added that the government needs to consider that COVID-19 has put a lot of pressure on the current health system which they believe only old nurses can handle the pressure.

Meanwhile, with the issues surrounding their salary which explained by the government in one of the press conferences the nurses claimed it was not true.

The government claimed that the nurses received a good package under their scheme but some nurses said the government is telling lies.

“Because some of these allowances were never paid to some of the nurses and tax with other deductions have eaten a good portion of it,” some nurses said.

But according to the government statement yesterday the government believes the nurses deserve the packages they receive under their scheme of service.

The statement also added that the nurses have been extremely well looked after by the government. Their allowances are unequally by far much better than other public officers.