HCC rubbish collectors demand payment - Solomon Star News

CONTRACTORS engaged to collect rubbish around Honiara City are demanding Honiara City Council (HCC) to pay their bills.

A contractor responsible for rubbish collection in Vura and Panatina Wards said it had been over five months since their last payment.

“We have families and need money to put bread on the table and yet the council keeps on delaying our payments,” the concerned contractor, who refused to be named, said.

He said they had stopped collecting rubbish since October due to the non-payments.

HCC Waste Management head of department George Bogese told Solomon Star that the contractors’ invoices had already been sent to the Ministry of Finance and Treasury for processing.

Mr. Bogese said four contractors are engaged by the council to look after rubbish collection in four zones within the city.

He added that the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is what contributed to this long delay in payments.

He then apologized to the contractors for the delay but assured them that their payments should be made to them soon.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

