Malaita gifted with new garbage truck - Solomon Star News

Malaita Provincial Government reps receive the mock cheque for a new garbage truck for Auki Town.

THE Japanese Ambassador to Solomon Island has announced that his government would provide an ISUZU garbage truck under its grassroots project to Malaita Provincial Government.

H.E. Yasuhiro Morimoto revealed that the garbage truck costs SBD$642,000.

The Malaita Provincial Government and the Japanese Embassy yesterday signed the grant contract agreement to formalize the project.

During the signing, the Japanese Ambassador said that the aim of the project is to help improve solid waste management to create a livable environment, especially for the residential and commercial areas in the provincial township of Auki.

“Along with economic growth and population increase, Solomon Island has been seriously affected by environmental problems and the volume of disposed waste is rapidly increasing,” he said.

The Ambassador further said that Auki Town is one of the largest provincial towns in the country; hence it needs proper facilities such as garbage trucks to help strengthen environmental beautification of the town.

“We believe that this project will improve public service with a focus on waste collection.

“I am strongly adamant that such municipal service will benefit all the people living in Auki through the provision of cleaner and better hygienic environment,” he said.

Responding to the Ambassador’s remarks, the Provincial Secretary of Malaita Province Fredrick Fa’abasua thanked the Japanese government and its people for the support.

“Securing of the garbage vehicle through this grant aid is a gift that the Malaita provincial government and its people greatly value,” he said.

H.E Morimoto said that he truly hopes that the project exerts positive impacts on the development of the Solomon Islands and further strengthens the relationship between the two countries.

This is the second garbage truck provided under Japan’s Grassroots and Human Security Scheme.

It is understood that Honiara City Council was the first institution to receive a garbage vehicle under the scheme.





By Follet John

Newsroom, Honiara