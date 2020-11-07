18 new lawyers admitted to practice  - Solomon Star News

Newly admitted lawyers from the Public Solicitor's Office with Public Solicitor George Gray standing second from right.

EIGHTEEN new local lawyers have taken their oaths of admission yesterday before Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer.

Sir Albert in his remarks during the ceremonial event yesterday said in taking the oath of allegiance and legal practitioner’s oath, they have subscribed to two fundamental duties.

“……one owed to your clients and the other more important to the court, that is, why you are also bestowed with the esteemed title of an “officer of the court”, Sir Albert said.

“Do not take this for granted for it carries with its corresponding obligations.

“This overriding duty rests on public interest principles; it is to assist the court to do justice according to law,” Sir Albert added.

“Today, you join a profession with ancient origins, and one that makes an essential contribution to the economic progress, peace, and stability of our nation.”

Sir Albert told the new lawyers that as they begin their legal career, whether in the Government agencies or the private bar, it is important to appreciate and understand the significance of those obligations.

Sir Albert also said that yesterday was the first time to admit the largest number of legal practitioners at any one time.

“You add and make up the numbers of an increasing and ever-growing number of legal practitioners on the roll in the Solomon Islands.”

The 18 newly admitted lawyers are, Ralph Joseph, McChesney Ale, Thelmah Lekelalu,

Steven Lalase, Brodwin Zama, Philip Matou, Joseph Karu, Frank Bernnan Kama, Steven Weago, George S Taedi, Bobby Harunari, Edward Tuana Waiwaki, Pamela Augustine Rofeta, Howard Lapo, Augustine Namona Basia, Charles Olovikabo, Zaneta Furioa Kafa, and Innidy Panda.

Seven of them are working with private legal firms while the others are working with the Public Solicitor’s Office, Attorney General Chambers, Solomon Islands Law Reform Commission, and Register General.

Joseph and Ale are with Rano & Company, Lekelalu is with JSP Legal Service, Lalase with Whitlam Togamae Lawyers, Zama with Light Lawyers while Matou and Karu work with Bets Legal Service.

The four from Public Solicitor’s Office are Kama, Weago, Taedi, and Harunari.

Waiwaki, Rofeta, and Lapo are currently with the Attorney General Chambers while Basia, Olovikabo, and Kafa are working with SI Law Reform Commission.

Panda is the only one from the Register General.

Sir Albert congratulated the new lawyers and offered his best wishes on their admission as a legal practitioner of the High Court of Solomon Islands.

He said this is a significant occasion for the family and friends and most importantly the lawyers who have been admitted to practice.

Sir Albert also congratulated the parents, guardians, family members of the newly admitted lawyers who have supported and encouraged them through their years of study and training.

Witnessing yesterday’s event are parents, relatives, friends, and colleagues of the newly admitted lawyers.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Madam Sogavare have also graced the event in their capacity as parents.

By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara