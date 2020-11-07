Suidani: You are the future - Solomon Star News

YOU are the future of this province and your knowledge and skills will be depended upon to move this province forward.

This sentiment was echoed by Premier Daniel Suidani when addressing Auki Community High School Students yesterday.

In today's world, one must acquire the relevant skills and knowledge in order to survive and make a living, he added.

Premier Suidani said that this may be too simplistic, but that is the current societal order that without relevant skills and knowledge, one may not be able to survive.

"I believe that you have accumulated relevant knowledge and acquired the necessary skills to enable you to move on to the next stage in your education."

"I have no doubt in my mind that you have done that," he added.

He told the graduates that society needs them and requires their knowledge and skills in the future.

"I see in you real energy today, the energy that can transform the situation of today for a better tomorrow and to make our Malaita Province a better place to live."

"Equally, our society needs you and requires your knowledge and skills in the future."

"You are the future of this province and your knowledge and skills will be relied on to take this province forward."

With that, the Premier called upon the students to refrain from drug abuse which may lead them into trouble.

He encouraged the students to stick to their education because it is the key to success in this modern era.

Premier Suidani was the guest of honor at the Auki CHS graduation ceremony on Friday.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau