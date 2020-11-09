FAKE EXAMS PAPER SOLD - Solomon Star News

Fake exam papers are currently being sold along the streets and in circulation.

This was revealed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) James Bosamata yesterday when refuting claims that the 2020 national exams have been leaked to the public once again.

This comes as national exams for high school students in forms 3, 5, and 6 commences their two weeks exam today.

During the weekly talk-back show yesterday a listener asked what measures the ministry has done to address the issue of exam leak before the actual exam starts.

In response, Mr. Bosamata denied that saying; “as far as we know for this year, there are no such leak exams as there’s no evidence to prove that,” he said.

He said what has been speculated through social media and some might selling them on the street is just a fake exam paper.

“We have seen the copy of the circulated exam but it was not the same as the actual exams for this year and that is just a fake exam,” he said.

Mr. Bosamata said it is advisable for those concerns to avoid buying any papers on the street as those are just fake exam papers.

He then cautioned the public not to involve in such practise because if anybody is found doing that and identified, the person will be reported to the police.

“Such case is a serious one and if people are producing papers and selling them to earn money or if we investigate and find those who responsible for the leakage, we will directly reporting them to police and will become a police matter,” he warned.

The paper over the weekend also received similar reports of leaked exams in circulation in some provinces.

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara