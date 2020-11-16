Police Officer nabbed for drink driving speaks out  - Solomon Star News

It has come to light that the arrest of CID Police Officer who was working at the Guadalcanal Police Station at Henderson on the night of 7th November 2020 has raised more questions than answers.

This incident was quickly released over both the print and social media, SIBC, and even on Facebook.

Reports reaching this paper said that the officer was at that time driving on his way back home to Henderson after a birthday party at China Town when he was intercepted by police at the multipurpose hall area.

It was during the interception that he was also assaulted by another police officer in the patrol.

He was taken to Police Central also with another male person who is the Prime Suspect for drunken disorderly at China Town’s Bulaia accommodation.

In fact, the Central Police Patrol was called to attend to this drunken disorderly incident at Bulaia.

Instead, both the officer and the civilian drunken disorderly suspect were arrested and placed in custody.

Later the following day, the prime suspect for drunken disorderly was released and walked out free without being dealt with by Central Police.

Instead, the CID officer was charged for drinking and driving.

Where has the drunken disorderly case where the CID officer was a key eye witness to at China Town Bulaia gone to?

The CID officer who is now implicated, was really disappointed because the RSIPF Officer Duty In-charge that night at Central and who ordered his arrest and placement in custody, plus the officer on patrol that arrested and assaulted him were seemingly close relatives/wantoks because they speak the same language.

The prime suspect for drunken disorderly at China Town, Bulaia who was released was also from the same region.

This scenario is quite interesting because it seems to promote nepotism and regionalism in the force.

This also highlights that officers' employments with the force are far from secure and any disgruntled officer can orchestrate a move against another provided that he/she has wantoks in higher officers within the force.

The implicated CID officer who wants to remain anonymous is calling on the RSIPF Professional Standard Internal Investigation (PSII) to investigate and sort out the matter.

The scenario paints a bad picture of the force and it is highly probable to create hatred and division within RSIPF.