Life imprisonment for Agwa - Solomon Star News

A MAN who was convicted after a trial over a fatal stabbing of another man in North Malaita in 2015 had been sentenced to life in prison.

Stanley Suikona Agwa was sentenced following his conviction on one count of murder during a High Court circuit in Auki, Malaita last Friday.

Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer in his judgment said he was satisfied with the evidence adduced that the stabbing was deliberate and not accidental.

“There is no evidence to support any suggestion that the Defendant did not know, understand or appreciate what he was doing,” Sir Albert said.

He said that both Prosecution Witness 1 and Prosecution Witness 3 saw Agwa get up from where he was sitting down, walk over to the deceased, stab him on his backside, pull out the knife and run away.

“This is consistent with the actions of a man who knew what he was doing,” he added.

Sir Albert further added that the wound inflicted on the left upper backside, being a vulnerable part of the body is consistent with the knowledge that Agwa knew or ought to have known that his actions would probably cause the death of or grievous bodily harm to the deceased.

He said Agwa’s reaction after running away from the scene after stabbing the deceased is consistent with a guilty mind, that he knew he had killed or caused serious injuries to the deceased and had to flee the scene thereafter.

In relation to the defence of intoxication, Sir Albert said he was not satisfied there is cogent evidence or proper evidence before this court that Agwa may have been so intoxicated so as to be incapable of forming the intention or knowledge when he stabbed the deceased.

“To the contrary, I am satisfied prosecution has established beyond a reasonable doubt that the Defendant had the necessary knowledge, even though he was intoxicated at the time he stabbed the deceased.

“His actions in walking to the Deceased, stabbing him, pulling the knife out and then running away are all consistent with that of a person who knew what he was doing, deliberate and intentional, and not accidental.

“The act of running away is consistent with that of a guilty mind and contrary to any suggestion that he did not know what he was doing.

“It is more likely than not that if he was so intoxicated and did not know what he was doing that he would not have fled the scene straight after,” Sir Albert said in his judgment.

Agwa, two other boys including his two brothers were drinking Kwaso with the deceased in his kitchen area when the incident happened.

This was at 1 pm on 25 October 2015 at Kafoasila Village, North Malaita.

Agwa stabbed the deceased on his left upper back with a 30-centimeter long home-made knife.

The deceased was rushed to the Malu’u clinic but was confirmed dead.

Agwa was represented by Ben Alasia of Public Solicitor’s Office while Public Prosecutors John Wesley Zoze and Andrew Kelesi appeared for the Crown.

By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Honiara, Newsroom