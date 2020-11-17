Venue for ballot counting confirmed - Solomon Star News

COUNTING of votes for Central Honiara and North East Guadalcanal constituencies will take place at the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force Headquarters at Rove.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare revealed this during his weekly nation-wide address, Monday.

Mr. Sogavare said this was endorsed in accordance with Section 98 of the Electoral Act 2018 during the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission’s (SIEC) meeting on November 10th.

SIEC also stated that counting will begin at 10 am on Thursday 19th November and shall continue till completion.

“The closing time each day will depend on a number of factors, including time and security,” the Prime Minister said.

Central Honiara and North East Guadalcanal constituencies will go to poll tomorrow.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Christopher Laore on Monday declared Wednesday 18 November as a Public Holiday only for North East Guadalcanal and Central Honiara Constituencies.

“…the polling day for the North East Guadalcanal Constituency and Central Honiara Constituency by-elections, on 18 November 2020 is a public holiday only in the constituencies in which the by-elections are held.

“This means voters, especially; the working class in these two constituencies are exempted from attending official duties to exercise their right to vote.

“It is further advised that those that have no role in the two by-elections must attend to all official duties,” Mr. Laore said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sogavare said all necessary preparations are set for this week’s by-elections.

“Training of our polling stations have already commenced and will conclude today,” he said on Monday.

“Final listing of poll workers and allocation to polling stations will be confirmed after all the training is done and those identified have received full training.

“After the completion of the training, all the polling officers will be deployed to their respective polling stations on Tuesday17th November 2020 to set up the polling stations.”

As part of our COVID-19 measures, Mr. Sogavare said COVID-19 polling kits have also been introduced to ensure that the elections are done according to the country’s standard operating procedures.

“My office has also been informed that the Ballot Papers for both By-Elections have already been delivered, secured, and safely stored.

“Fellow citizens, let us ensure the elections are undertaken peacefully, freely and fairly,” the Prime Minister said as he extended his best wishes to all voters and their candidates.

“Whatever the results let us accept it.

“Hopefully we will know our new Member of Parliament by the end of this week,” he said.





