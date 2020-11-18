Deputy Mayor appeals for trouble-free polls - Solomon Star News

Deputy Mayor and Chairman for Law Enforcement Division of Honiara City Council, Charles Chekah Aiwosuga has made a call for peaceful by Elections for Central Honiara and North East Guadalcanal.

In a statement on Tuesday Aiwosuga said this is a very important moment for both constituencies to elect their Member of Parliament and let it be done in a peaceful and respective manner.

“Every voter in both constituencies will decide on their leader of choice as this is what we expect in our democratic system of Governance.

“On behalf of the Honiara City Council Executive I urge all voters, especially those in Central Honiara to allow for a peaceful election and let us respect the process and receive with a peaceful and respective manner the results,” he added.

The Deputy Mayor further wishes all contesting candidates in both Constituencies the very best and said HCC is looking forward to work together with the newly elected Members of Parliament.





