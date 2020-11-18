Suspects nabbed over logging issue in West - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Gizo Police Station in the Western Province have arrested seven suspects for alleged malicious damage and assault at the Kuava logging camp on Vella La Vella Island on 11 November 2020.

It is alleged that the suspects entered the campsite and allegedly damaged properties owned by the logging company operating the logging camp and allegedly assaulted some company employees at the campsite, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

Provincial Police Commander Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said, “Police officers at Gizo police station responded to the incident and arrested seven suspects in relation to the incident and placed them in custody at the Gizo police station.”

PPC Lenialu said the suspects were later released after being charged with the offences of unlawful assembly, common assault, assault causing bodily harm, and malicious damage. “They have bailed to appear at the Gizo Magistrates’ Court on 23 November 2020.”

He calls on the people of Kuava to come forward to police at Gizo if they have any information relating to the incident to assist with the investigation into the incident.

He also appeals to the good people in Western Province not to take the law into their own hands when they have any disagreement with other people but to seek assistance from responsible authorities who are there to help them resolve their disagreements.

- RSIPF media