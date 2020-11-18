Corruption consultation in Malaita - Solomon Star News

CORRUPTION as we know is like a shadowy figure that moves about and roams amongst us basically because of us.

This sentiment was echoed by Premier Suidani of Malaita Province during his welcome remarks at the opening of the one-day consultation workshop on whistle blower and anti-corruption in Auki, Tuesday.

The Premier said that corruption would not exist without people and since humans exist, so does corruption.

"In welcoming you today to this very important consultative workshop, I would like to encourage you to see corruption as real as you look into the mirror."

"It is not something out there that exists in a vacuum, but rather something right here with us and real as we are real," he said.

"Fellow citizens, today we need to jump out from our own mirrors and get hold of our legislative tools."

"We need to embark on a journey to relinquish our beautiful country from the tyranny of corruption."

"The legislative tools we are consulting on this morning set the foundation for us to address this issue, but let me remind us that these legislations are meaningless if we do not work appropriately with them."

"As tools, they are only useful if they are used wisely and for the purpose, they intend for and that is the bottom line," he added.

"We need to break away from the threshold of being talkers and to become those who walk the talk," he said.

"The willingness to move away from the status quo in life and to look for new ways and better approaches to the things that matter to our society, in a nutshell, let us be the ones that you would like others to be."

The Premier wished the workshop facilitators and participants all the best in their discussion.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau