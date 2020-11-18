Families reconciled - Solomon Star News

Representative of the victim’s family Elson Talisi, left, receiving the 10 shell money and $10,000 from Ray Samani during the reconciliation ceremony as witnesses to the ceremony look on.

TWO families met in reconciliation on Tuesday at Auki Police Station, Malaita Province to end their differences following a murder incident at Sisikwae Village, West Kwara’ae in September.

The family representing the man allegedly involved in the murder incident presented 10 shell money (tafuliae) and $10,000 cash to the family and relatives of the victim.

The reconciliation ceremony was witnessed by the Auki police, an officer from the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs in Malaita, a church representative, and family members of the two parties.

The victim’s family had earlier received 10 shell money (tafuliae), which totals the peace offering to 20 shell money and $10,000.

Church representative at the ceremony Fr Gabriel Fari said the decision by both parties to come together in reconciliation is one way of solving a problem.

“…this is one way we can solve our differences,” Fr Fari said.

Auki Police inspector Fredrick Pado thanked both parties for agreeing to solve their differences at the community level.

He said settling this issue at a community level is the kind of structure leaders in communities should apply to maintain peace in communities.

He also thanked Fr Fari of the Anglican Church of Melanesia for bringing both parties into the peaceful reconciliation.

“This event shows a sign of peace,” Inspector Pado said.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau