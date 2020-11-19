Suidani on proposed FB ban - Solomon Star News

Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani weighs in on the Cabinet’s suggestion for a possible ban on the most popular accessed social media platform Facebook (FB) from the country.

Premier Suidani in a statement in the light of the Cabinet's decision favoring the ban of Facebook from the country said the proposed ban of Facebook is not the answer to the peoples' frustration.

He questioned what benefits will the government of the day achieve from its plan to ban Facebook.

The outspoken Premier said citizens of this country including him could not see any genuine reason why the popular social media platform should be banned from the country.

The premier pointed out that the discussions and criticism on social media is a perfect reflection of a frustrated society towards the leadership of the day.

The premier rather called on the government to take issues raised by citizens on local social media forums, which are many of them are on Facebook as issues that need proper addressing.

"Cabinet need not go to Pluto or to the Moon to see why people say the things they said on social media like Facebook.

"People are no longer ignorant of the issues surrounding them and they are frustrated because their concerns have not been listened to.

"That is a simple truth.

" It is not a question of using other media platforms but rather is the question of how do we ensure we use our responsibilities as leaders in a fairer way to help our people use these platforms more appropriately.

"Transparency and accountability that we leaders have talked so much about is a two-way process and that there is no one-way traffic in a democratic society.

"Do not go into public life and make laws and decisions for your own good or for your own protection as is seen with the banning of Facebook.

"Doing this will only lead to further frustrations. You can be guaranteed that going against your people only leads to failures.”

He said it's time leaders and especially the government learn to listen to their people and address the issues raised and discussed on the many local Facebook pages.

He said times have changed and the demand for change in leadership attitude and style is real.

" That is really the call for us leaders of today."

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and the Communication and Civil Aviation Minister Peter Agovaka on Monday this week bought a submission on the proposed Facebook ban to the Cabinet.

The move was supported by the need to limit abusive language and character assassination towards the current Member of Parliament on Facebook.

By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau