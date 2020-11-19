New NRH CEO announced - Solomon Star News

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) is delighted to announce that Dr. George Malefoasi is the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Referral Hospital (NRH).

Dr. Malefoasi and the Public Service Commission formalized the appointment with the signing of the employment contract this week, a statement from the MHMS said.

The new CEO holds a Master's Degree in Health Administration from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and a Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine at the Medical Faculty, University of Papua New Guinea.

With approximately 30 years of working experience, Dr. Malefoasi held several top positions within the Ministry of Health which included the MHMS Permanent Secretary from 2006 to 2009 and the Under Secretary of health care and improvement 1998 -2006.

Prior to taking up these top corporate positions, He worked as a medical officer at the Central Islands Province and Kilufi hospital in Malaita province from 1992 to 1995.

His regional engagements included short- term consultancy for Northern Territory General Practice Division of Charles Darwin University before taking on a three years position as the regional Adolescents Health Advisor for the Secretary to the Pacific Community (SPC) and later, a part-time lecturer at the School of Applied Science, Auckland University of Technology.

He is also a qualified member of the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) which is part of the international emergency response system for sudden-onset emergencies.

This has aided him to help in humanitarian work in the Pacific Islands with Oxfam New Zealand in 2014 during Cyclone Ian in Tonga and the Tear Fund, New Zealand in a disaster recovery program in Vanuatu following the devastation by Tropical Cyclone Pam in 2015.

With this, Dr. Malefoasi brings with him a vast wealth of experience that would be an invaluable asset to the National Referral Hospital as well as the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

More recently, Dr. Malefoasi was engaged by MHMS for the review of the National Health Strategic Plan 2016-2020 and cost evaluation study on the introduction of HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) and the National TB (Tuberculosis) program in the country (verify).

“I look forward to working with all health professionals, the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and non-health staff to continue enhancing trust and professionalism in caring for the sick people.

“I know it will be challenging in light of the current situation but through strengthened cooperation, collaboration and partnerships we will overcome these challenges together,” stated the new CEO upon signing his contract.

MHMS Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil congratulated Dr. Malefoasi on his new job stating that the Ministry is looking forward to working with the new NRH CEO.

Mrs. McNeil also acknowledged the outgoing CEO and Acting CEO since June this year.

“While we welcome our new incoming NRH CEO I would also like to acknowledge the outgoing CEO Dr. Steve Aumanu for the wonderful work done over the years for the hospital and Dr. John Hue the NRH Medical Superintendent who had been acting CEO since June this year.

“Your commitment and dedication have truly blessed NRH to where it is today and confident that the new incoming CEO will continue the good work,” she said.