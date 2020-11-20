Horizon band lost female vocalist  - Solomon Star News

HORIZON Band had lost its female vocalist Caroline Kopana Isa on Wednesday 18 November after a short illness.

Caroline, who was often called ‘Caro’ was of Shortland and Malaita parentage.

In 2017, Caro was featured in Paoa FM Buzz Magazine sharing her journey in the music industry.

Perhaps Caroline’s love for music started when she was 18 years of age.

Her first public exposure was when her family band ‘The Manenitoro’ performed at the 2012 Festival of Pacific Arts (FOPA) in Honiara.

“Since FOPA, I felt encouraged to pursue a career in Music,” late Caro said in an interview she had with Paoa Buzz Magazine.

Afterward, she joined Solo Icon, and surprisingly, she was qualified for the competition, as she was the only one who played an instrument (guitar) and sang, whereas the rest of the participants were singing to instrumental tracks.

However, Caro failed to make it to the finals in the competition and eventually pondering giving up altogether.

“Lucky for me, the Youth Market emerged, and they were seeking talented singers for song competitions, so I joined as I also wrote my own songs.

“In 2015 I won my first Youth Market song competition. I then joined a band and won almost all youth market shows in the process,” late Caro said.

She shared at one point; she was spotted by the Music Federation of Solomon Islands and was asked to perform at a corporate event.

“The corporate event was attended by some big names in the industry,” she said.

“I was asked to perform some of my original songs, which I already have a few of at home, but I was unsure as I've never showcased any of them before.

“Once I submitted my lyrics and performed four of my composed songs, the response was overwhelmingly good and that made me so proud of my songwriting skills,” late Caro said.

In 2016 she received a letter to join the delegation attending the Festival of Pacific Arts in Guam.

Caro was overjoyed by this but then slightly scared, as other singers attending were mostly male.

“I was relieved after Rosie Delmah was also included in the group,” late Caro said.

She said traveling to Guam has opened up her eyes.

She mentioned that this was her first time outside of the country and the experience had given her a wider understanding of the world.

“The world is such a big place compared to my small surroundings back at home,” she once said.

“The experience inspired me to think big, and dream big.

“I said to myself then that I will go into singing,” she said.

“In the Solomon Islands, everyone seems to go for those singing to instrumental music especially of famous Western artists.

“But for me, I write my own songs, play my acoustic guitar and I sing live to my own music. It is a big 'No No' personally for me to sing using tracks, as I feel playing my acoustic guitar is part of who I am as an artist. I am more at ease playing and singing to my own live music, as I can naturally connect to my emotions, and that comes out through my songs. Very few females can do that in this country. Without my guitar, I feel incomplete.

“I've been turned down a few times as I don't sing to Karaoke music or instrumentals,” she said.

Late Caro said that her songs were about life, our environment, and her concerns for this country (SI).

Caro said that she was elated when SPC offered her the opportunity to record some of her songs on the environment, elections, climate change, and domestic violence.

“I hope to reach the sky with my music, learn more about the outside world, and expose my music to as many people as I can. However, I'm working Solo, which is a big challenge. I have gone through all the problems a struggling artist faces to this very day,” late Caro said then.

She said as a female Solo artist, she often felt alone because the music industry is male-dominated.

“I would like to urge girls not to hide their talents - bring them out for the world to see, as I know there are a lot of talented girls hiding away back at home. Come out and showcase your God-given talents,” late Caro said.

Following her passing, Horizon Band Manager, Benjamin Afuga posted on FaceBook that Caro is one of the best live performing female vocalists he has ever known.

Mr. Afuga further said that Caro was a naturally born musician who grew up composing, singing, and playing musical instruments.

“At the time of her death, Caro was Band Horizon's leading vocalist. “Losing Caro is a big blow to Band Horizon,” Mr. Afuga posted.

Horizon Band and fans of late Caro have shared their heartfelt condolences to Caro’s immediate family members and relatives.

By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA