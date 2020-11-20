KiraKira Ramp to cost $5million, not $29m - Solomon Star News

THE Premier of Makira Ulawa Province, Julian Maka’a says building the KiraKira Ramp will cost $5 million, but to build a wharf will cost $29 million.

And he says in KiraKira, the Provincial Capital, his Government had agreed that the Ramp would be built before the wharf because of the urgent need to have a place where goods from Honiara and those from Makira could be loaded and unloaded safely.

Work on assembling the structure of the Ramp has begun in Honiara following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Premier Maka’a in KiraKira and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Stephen Maesiola in Honiara.

The MOU paved the way for work to begin three weeks ago on the Ramp’s structure in Honiara.

After the Ramp’s structure has been assembled, it will then be transported to KiraKira where construction work is expected to be completed over a six months period.





By George Atkin

KiraKira Correspondent