APTC partnership with SI commended - Solomon Star News

MINISTER for Education and Human Resource Development has commended Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) for the existing partnership in education and training.

Speaking during the historic virtual graduation over the national broadcaster (SIBC) on Wednesday Lanelle Olandrea Tanangada said APTC is working actively with the Solomon Islands tertiary education skills authority to finalize the Solomon Islands qualifications framework and quality standards by the end of the year and to provide governance and technical support.

“I am pleased to hear APTC’s collaboration goes beyond training “APTC also commits itself to work with industry stakeholders like Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry, youth groups, and other stakeholders to enhance skills development amongst Solomon Islands workforce,” she said.

She said Solomon Islands Government recognizes and values the strong collaboration and partnership.

“Such collaboration is important to achieve a high quality, level, and standard of skills needed to drive the country forward,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Tanangada highlighted that relevant industrial, technical, and vocational training that responds to labor market needs is as attractive as any other academic field of study - we need such personals now and in the future.

“Without a doubt, APTC has delivered TEVT exceptionally well having trained more than 50,000 Pacific Islanders men and women since 2007.

“I acknowledge APTC for its investment in the Solomon Islands and the region as a whole. I am looking forward to fruitful days ahead in partnership for development in the Solomon Islands and the Pacific,” she said.

She said she was pleased to see APTC not only producing quality education but also collaborates intensively with local training institutions.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara