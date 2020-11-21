CENTRAL HONIARA VOTERS WILL HAVE TO WAIT  - Solomon Star News

WHILE the result for the North East Guadalcanal Constituency bye-election has been announced, Central Honiara voters are now likely to wait a little longer.

Mrs. Ethel Lency – the spouse of Jaime Vokia who was removed in an election petition by the High Court in controversial circumstances early this year – snatched the victory when counting closed yesterday afternoon.

Four candidates, including former Prime Minister Derek Sikua, contested the seat.

Mrs. Vokia’s winning margin was not disclosed when the Returning Officer, Luke Cheka reportedly announced the result yesterday afternoon. She and her supporters were reportedly celebrating the win last night.

Counting is expected to continue in the Central Honiara Constituency today. Ten candidates, including former Prime Minister Gordon Darcy Lilo, contested the seat.

It is not clear how many more batches remain to be counted.

According to published reports, counting in the Central Honiara Constituency completed batch three which included a total of nine polling stations when counting closed on Thursday afternoon.

Central Honiara Constituency is said to have 12 batches of ballot boxes. Each batch has three ballot boxes, the reports said.

It is not clear when counting would resume this morning. Telephone calls to the Solomon Islands Electoral Office were not picked up last night.





