ATM customers of BSP frustrated - Solomon Star News

ATM customers of Bank South Pacific in Auki have expressed their frustration about a local moneylender who usually takes other customer’s time to do withdrawals at the ATM machines.

Information reaching the Solomon star office in Auki alleged that the local moneylender usually spends long hours at the machines.

“He is lending money to borrowers at a repayment rate of 20% and he usually occupies the machines to withdraw his principal fund plus interest on paydays,” a frustrated customer said.

The concerned customer also raised questions as to whether or not it is legal for someone to keep other peoples’ ATM cards and make withdrawals on their behalf.

“He always disturbs the flow of customer service at the ATM machines resulting in long static queues.

“This normally happens on Thursdays which is teacher’s payday,” he said.

This paper also witnessed for itself on Thursday that the man spent a lot of his time at the ATM machine while other customers were making their withdrawals.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau