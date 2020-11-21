RSIPF arrests man for stabbing  - Solomon Star News

OFFICERS of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Gizo Police Station in Western Province have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his first cousin brother at Patu Village on Ranogga Island in Western Province on 17 November 2020.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “The victim was sleeping inside his house when he heard a loud shout from the suspect. The victim got up and looked outside where the shout was coming from and saw the suspect holding a bush knife in his hand as he (the suspect) entered into the veranda of the victim’s house”

PPC Lenialu says, “The suspect asked the victim who removed his punching bag and timbers, which he used for physical exercise. The victim told the suspect that he removed the punching bag and timbers because it will spoil the clover where his mother planted in the area. It is alleged that the suspect took the knife and struck the victim’s right hand.”

“The victim was taken to Peinuna clinic and later rushed to Gizo Hospital for medical attention. He was admitted at the Hospital and is reported in a stable condition.”

PPC Lenialu adds, “The suspect has been charged for unlawful wounding and was bailed to appear at the Gizo Magistrates’ Court on 14 December 2020.”

- RSIPF media