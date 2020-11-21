Malaita Care centre hails support - Solomon Star News

CARETAKER of Malaita Care Centre Sr Doreen Awaiasi has acknowledged financial supporters of the new Malaita Care centre building project which is scheduled for completion early next year.

The two-storey building will provide spaces for sisters of the Anglican Church in Malaita (upstairs) and Domestic violence victims on the ground floor.

The building contains a total of 20 rooms including kitchens, ablutions sitting, receptionist and counselling rooms.

Sr Doreen said that she is pleased to have the support of different organizations and individuals in and around the country.

One of the main financial supporters of the project is Fr Gerry Bruns from the Marist society of the Catholic Church in the Solomon Islands.

Sr Doreen describes Fr Bruns is one of the main supporters behind the newly build Malaita Christian care centre which will play a unique role in Malaita as a sole key provider of short term shelter for women and children affected by gender-based violence.

Sr Doreen explains that she knows Fr Bruns in 2018 after making a call through media to support the new Malaita care centre project.

She said that through Fr Bruns assistance, the Building is now nearing completion.

Sr Doreen went on to share her experiences on how they raised funds for the care centre project.

She said they started with nothing.

“We started by raising funds and also accepting assistance from the Anglican Church, groups, and individuals.”

“Fr Bruns is one of the main financial supporters behind Malaita care centre. He really supports this project.”

“He contacted us after reading our news article about the need for a care centre in Malaita.”

“We really appreciate and thank God for the support from Fr Bruns.” Sr Doreen said.

Fr Bruns came to the Solomon Islands in the 1960s as a Catholic Priest under the Marist Society and served as Missionary in several catholic stations in Solomon Island.

Fr Bruns said that he first saw a call in the newspaper to help support Malaita care centre in Auki.

He said the call motivated him as Christ’s follower to speak the truth, justice and show solidarity with victims of injustice.

He said that he is happy and appreciates the work done at the Malaita care centre.

Br Bruns is 89 years old and now residing at Tanagai in west Honiara as a retired catholic priest.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau