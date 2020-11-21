Chasing dreams - Solomon Star News

FOR 26-year-old Pamela Augustine Rofeta from Malaita, becoming a lawyer fulfilled both her and her grandfather’s dream.

Rofeta, who had just taken her oath to practice early this month along with 17 other new lawyers, shared her story with Solomon Star.

“My grandfather, from whom I was named, was the initial motivator behind me becoming a lawyer,” Rofeta said when asked what motivated her to become a lawyer.

“He had always wanted one of his sons to be a lawyer, however, they all chose different career paths,” she added.

“I had hoped to fulfill this dream of his and decided to study law.

“Besides this, my family has also been the driving force that motivates and encourages me to become a lawyer,” she further added.

Early in her education, Rofeta wanted to follow a different career path.

However, she said she changed her mind about what she wanted to pursue after High School.

Thinking about her grandfather’s dream and doing research, she was immediately drawn to the law profession.

“So I decided to pursue law after completing High School.”

Rofeta said she worked hard in Form Seven with the aim to secure an Australian Awards Scholarship to do law at Emalus Campus which she eventually fulfilled.

After completing her law studies and Professional Diploma in Legal Practice (PDLP), Rofeta is now working with the Attorney General (AG) Chambers.

Rofeta did part of her primary school studies at Chung Wah School in Honiara doing grades 1 to 5 between 2001 and 2006.

She then transferred in 2007 to complete her primary school in Year 8 at the Randwick Primary School in Lower Hutt, Wellington, New Zealand.

She started her secondary studies Year 9 in 2008 at the Hutt Valley High School in Lower Hutt, Wellington, New Zealand before transferring to King George VI National Secondary School in Honiara in 2009.

That was where she did her Form 2 and continued until completing Form 7 in 2014.

Rofeta began her tertiary studies for a Bachelor of Law (LLB) in 2015 at the University of the South Pacific in Emalus Campus in Vanuatu.

She then went on maternal leave in the first semester of her third year in 2017 and resumed studies in the second semester the same year.

“I managed to complete the four years requirement for LLB studies at the end of 2018 and continued on to do my Professional Diploma in Legal Practice (PDLP) in 2019 at the Emalus Campus.

“I graduated with both my Bachelor of Law Degree and Professional Diploma in Legal Practice (PDLP) in 2019,” she said.

Rofeta added that while doing tertiary studies, she made sure to engage in the practical side of it by doing internships here in Honiara as well as in Port Vila.

She did an internship for three months in 2016 during her holiday break whilst she was in her second year of Law and again for one month as part of her PDLP assessment in 2019 at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Honiara.

“I also did an internship at the Office of the Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Port Vila for a semester as part of my Law Clinic Course in 2018, and also volunteered at the Community Law Information Centre.”

Speaking of the challenges of her job, Rofeta said her only challenge was trying to balance her professional life with that of her personal one.

“I try as much as possible to be able to perform my job to the best of my abilities, while at the same time, be able to spend time with my family.

“One thing I can say that is exciting about my job is that in being able to practice Civil Law, you are exposed to different areas of law as opposed to being confined to one area of law.

“It's exciting because I get to learn different things every day.”

Her advice to girls and young women out there is that if you have a dream or goal that you would like to pursue, you can achieve it because nothing is impossible if you commit yourself to it.

“As long as you put time, and effort into it, you can fulfill it.

“I know for certain that there are many who have come before us, and have paved the way for us, we can follow in their footsteps, and even aim higher.

“As for those who may be the first in whatever profession they may be, do not be afraid to break the glass ceiling.

“It's meant to be broken.”

Rofeta’s future plan is to establish and make a name for herself in the legal profession."

She thanked this paper for featuring her story, saying this will go a long way to inspiring others to achieve their dreams and goals.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara