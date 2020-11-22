SI Government Conveys Condolence to Government and People of PNG on the Passing Away of PNG’s Acting High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, H.E. Dr John Balavu  - Solomon Star News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, the Honourable Jeremiah Manele joins Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in conveying the heartfelt condolence from the government and people of Solomon Islands’ to the family of the late H.E. Dr. Balavu and to the Government and people of Papua New Guinea for the passing away of Papua New Guinea’s Acting High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands.

The late Dr. Balavu suffered a heart attack and was called to rest on Saturday afternoon at Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister conveyed the country’s sympathy to Prime Minister Marape yesterday and acknowledged the good work, the late Dr. Balavu has done in strengthening cordial relations between the two Melanesian neighbours since taking up his appointment in Solomon Islands last year.

The Government is working with the Papua New Guinea High Commission on all necessary arrangements to facilitate the smooth repatriation of the Casket of Papua New Guinea’s late Acting High Commissioner to Solomon Islands back to Papua New Guinea.

May the soul of the late Dr. John Balavu rest in eternal peace with our Almighty God and our Heavenly Father. May God’s Holy Spirit the Comforter be the source of strength and comfort to the late Dr. Balavu’s family and relatives during this difficult period.

May God bless and continue to strengthen the relations between the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.