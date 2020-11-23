Call to address Noro dumpsite - Solomon Star News

MEMBERS of the public in Noro town, Western Province have expressed their concern at the state of the dumpsite and ask that it be addressed timely.

Noro town being an industrial district in the Western province has around four thousand people according to the recent election registration data taken in 2019.

The population data collected through electoral registration however does not take into account the additional population under the voting age of 18 years old.

In respect to the additional information, it would go show the strain in which authorities have on themselves in trying to deal with daily or weekly garbage collection and disposal generated from the thousands as well as business houses, companies, and people visiting Noro at a daily basis.

The strain of the matter has therefore become evident after a photo posted through social media shows rubbish-filled to the gate of the site.

Commenting on the matter members of the public said that the location of the dumpsite brings about a number of issues being one of the first things people see when entering Noro town from Munda already painting a bad picture of the town.

It has also been asserted that the site area should be expanded other relocated so that it may better accommodate a large growth of population and the garbage they generate.

A call to the Noro Town Council has been made in the hopes this can be sorted as soon as possible.



BY TERENCE ZIRU

Gizo News Bureau