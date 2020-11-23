Public’s good behaviour during by-elections hailed    - Solomon Star News

Members of the public awaiting the By-Election result last Saturday, at the Children's Park at Rove.

Members of the public have been commended for their great behaviour shown during last week’s by-election.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in a statement said the behaviour of the public must be praised.

The statement said the public have shown good behaviour during polling day through to the counting of ballots and the declaration of the results that ended on Saturday night.

“I would like to thank members of the public in the Central Honiara Constituency (CHC) and North East Guadalcanal Constituency (NEGC) for the great behaviour shown until the last result from the by-election in Central Honiara was declared last night (21 November 2020),” said Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention Simpson Pogeava.

He also commended the hard work of RSIPF officers who were involved in by-election duties maintaining law and order especially during the polling day and counting of ballot papers.

He further acknowledged the officials of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) who played an important role to address issues arising during the counting process.

“We now have two newly-elected Members of Parliament to represent their people after the previous ones lost their seats in election petitions after the National General Election in April 2019”

“I once again appeal to all members of the public especially those in Central Honiara and North East Guadalcanal to respect each other and do not provoke and criticise one another in any way that will lead to any violence. We must continue to work together,” AC Pogeava emphasises.

He added, “With the RSIPF By-Election Operation now over police officers will continue with normal duties including performing random breath testing (RBT)and traffic checks to ensure the roads are safe for everyone. Officers will also be checking on vehicle and drivers’ licenses.

“Police will take action against any overloading of vehicles. Always remember - do not drink and drive. Your safety is your responsibility and responsibility of every concerned member of the public,” he said.