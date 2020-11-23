NWGDA successfully host talent show  - Solomon Star News

North-West Guadalcanal Development Association (NWGDA) on Saturday 21 November successfully hosted its first ever talent show.

The talent show was aimed at involving every children, youths and elderly people in North-West Guadalcanal to showcase their hidden talents.

During the elimination round on Saturday, a total of 48 groups have participated in the elimination round with a total of 112 participants, while 10 groups have withdrawn during the show.

The youngest participant in the show was an 11 years old female with her poem about our lovely Guadalcanal and oldest 72 male who sang a beautiful song title: Passport to Heaven.

Out of the 48 groups participated, 22 has been selected in the elimination round to compete in the finals on 12 December.

Both the oldest and the youngest participant have also made it into the final round.

NWGDA, Chairman, Simon Chottu after the show thanked NWGDA executives and members for their full participation towards their first-ever talent show in North-West Guadalcanal.

“I would also like to thank our judges, MC and everyone who support this program one way or the other. I appreciate your contributions,” Mr. Chottu said.

Mr. Chottu also thanked all the contestants and said they are all champions with their skills and talents . Without them; the show would not be possible.”

He said during the finals next month, winners will walk away with great prizes.

Judge Danny Yel said there are a lot of talented youths and adults in NWG being discovered during the show.

“They need to be nurtured and guide to reach their full potential,” Mr Yel said.

A group who participated at the show, Home Boys, thanked NWGDA for the first ever talent show in NWG.

“We have never experienced such program before, and we would like to thank the association and wish the association all the best and wish for such programs in the coming future,” a Home Boys rep said.

Also the Homes Boys group has made it through the elimination round to the final round.

While a dancer who participated at the show said she enjoyed the show and thanked NWGDA for giving her the avenue to showcase her talent.

By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA