Gizo CHS stages form 6 graduation - Solomon Star News

Gizo Community High School (GCHS) in Western Province on Friday successfully staged its sixth graduation for its form six (6) students.

The event was held at the school’s hall.

More than 40 students were part of the event.

They all received their certificate of completion and are now waiting for their final results.

The theme for the ceremony was; ‘Building leaders through excellence education.’

Guest of Honor was Ivan Maike, Education Inspector from the Western Education Authority.

The event was also attended by members of the school board, teachers, students,, friends and family relatives.

School Principal Richard Hiva speaking on the occasion congratulated the students for successfully completing their studies.

He told the students that completing their studies this year is an achievement for them.

Mr. Hiva said the students have been through a lot of challenges given the COVID-19 this year.

Therefore, he was proud of their effort and hard work to complete the year.

“You have grown in a way that you should be proud of and are now ready to move into a new exciting chapter in your lives.”

He also expressed thanks to all the support from the parents, guardians, staff, students, school board, and education authority.

“The Western Education Authority your support rendered to the school during this COVID-19 period through advice and recommendations in trying to find the best way forward way forward during this negative times demonstrate your commitment to our children’s education and we really appreciate that,’’ he said.

‘’To the good parents and guardians thank you for all the support and willingness to support your child’s education.”

He then encourages the grandaunts that the journey does not end here and it is only the beginning.

“The future is where you will spend most time of your life.

“The real power of creating and being responsible for your own future is unlimited.

‘’You will hopefully experience enormous joy in creating this journey for yourself and enjoy the benefits of it too.

“Of course there will be challenges ahead however when you are determined to succeed you will make the right choices for you,’’ Mr. Hive said.

The program ended with entertainment and refreshment.

Most schools will end their classes this year.





BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUERAU