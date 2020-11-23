Tuna town to host West 2nd appointed day - Solomon Star News

THE tuna town of Noro, New Georgia, Western Province will stage the province’s 37th Second Appointed Day celebration on Monday 7th December 2020.

The celebration will be featured along with the opening of the Roviana Lagoon Festival in Munda on the same day.

Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare will be the special guest invited to grace the big day along with Minister of Provincial Government Rollen Seleso, a number of ministers, and government officials.

According to the program, PM’s delegation will travel to Munda and Premier David Gina will accompany them to Noro for the formal celebration on Monday.

After commemorating the event in Noro, PM, Premier Gina and the delegation will return to Munda to open the Roviana Lagoon Festival.

The festival will be held over three days with a number of fun and entertaining activities and entertainment.

BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU