Panadol shortage hits Gizo hospital - Solomon Star News

GIZO Hospital patients prescribed to take Panadol are told to buy the medicine from shops in Gizo Town due to a shortage of panadol at the hospital’s pharmacy.

Director of Health and Medical Services at Gizo Hospital Dr. Dickson Boara said they are still waiting for a new shipment of medical supplies from Honiara.

However, he said if the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ National Medical Store had short supply then it would also affect hospitals in the provinces.

“We still don’t know the current status of these supplies but just waiting for a response from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services,” the director said.

Dr. Boara made this statement after patients expressed concern about having to go and buy medicines from the shops.

He said there are also other alternative antibiotics prescribed at the shops in Gizo.





BY ULUTAH GNA

Gizo NEWS BUREAU