Teachers’ travel allowance paid - Solomon Star News

THE Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) has started releasing traveling allowances for all its teachers as of last week.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Franco Rodie confirmed this during Sunday’s Talkback Show.

Dr. Rodie said he was informed by his officers responsible that payments of some education authorities have already been made and others will be made soon.

“From what I understand as briefed to me by my teaching divisions within the ministry is that the two payments for the teachers have already been made,” he said.

He said the ministry is also working on other teachers and education authorities’ payments in the coming fortnight’s payday.

Dr. Rodie said the ministry expected teachers to utilise those payments to help them in their holiday traveling as they look forward to traveling to their respective homes during this festive season.

The ministry last week said about $6million have been spent on traveling allowances for teachers during the last payday.

Teachers from ten education authorities received their payments last Thursday.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara