Boso calls for public support - Solomon Star News

OUTSPOKEN citizen Peterson Boso is calling on the general public to support his legal challenge against Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s and the government to temporarily ban Facebook in Solomon Islands.

Speaking to this paper last night he said he wants to challenge the government’s decision in court.

Sogavare had recently announced in Parliament that his government is pushing ahead with the temporary suspension citing bullying, abuse, and a threat to national security as some of his reasons.

Sogavare further added that while temporarily banning Facebook the government will work on the mechanisms to regulate the use of social media including Facebook.

But this will not be an easy ride for the government as Boso told the Solomon Star that he will challenge Sogavare in the court.

“Yes, I can confirm I will take up the challenge as someone who uses Facebook to post issues affecting the people of this country on ‘Sore Boko’,” he said.

When asked about his confidence Boso said he had defeated the government in a court battle over his post on Facebook and walked free two months ago.

He further added that his lawyers are currently putting together his challenge and any time this week they will file the lawsuit against the government.

“I am calling on the general public to support this cause because we do not want to see our freedom of speech being undermined by our government,” Boso said confidently last night.