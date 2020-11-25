PM: Only graduating students will return  - Solomon Star News

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says that only graduating students will be returning to the country from their respective overseas institutions this year.

Mr. Sogavare made the clarification during his nation-wide address on Monday.

“The government has decided that only graduating students in overseas institutions will be repatriated this year,” he said.

“All continuing students will remain in their respective host countries and institutions with government support during this period,” Prime Minister said.

He said Cabinet has endorsed the early closure of this year’s academic calendar because of the pandemic.

“The government through the Ministry of Education and Human resources Development (MEHRD) has decided that all schools in the country will close on the 27th November 2020,” Sogavare said.

He explained King George VI National Secondary School has taken an early closure on Friday 20th November. This is in response to the urgent need for quarantine spaces for our returning students from Fiji and Vanuatu institutions.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA