Tuition affordability at SINU, a challenge  - Solomon Star News

Bachelor of Accounting and Business Entrepreneurship students that graduated last Friday.

MAJORITY of students studying at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) were not able to complete their studies due to incomplete tuition fees.

The revelation was made by SINU’s Student President Body Fraser Seulu during the recent graduation ceremony of the Bachelor of Accounting and Business Entrepreneurship on Friday 20.

“The majority of students studying at the University could not able to complete their studies because of unpaid fees,” Mr. Seulu said.

“Self-sponsored students are the worst hit due to financial constraints,” he added.

The student president went on to say that tuition fees at SINU are amongst the highest and with students’ affordability almost zero in some cases, fees are simply impossible to afford.

Mr. Seulu further explained when they started the Bachelor of Accounting in 2016; 185 students took up the course, but only 55 graduated - Bachelor of Business Entrepreneurship registered 63 and only 9 students graduated.

“The main reason the majority of students could not be able to make it to graduation is because of tuition fee, apart from other problems encountered by the students at the university.

“Therefore if our government can help address this issue by sponsoring students studying at the university, this will help students complete their studies,” Mr. Seulu said.

Bachelor of Business Entrepreneurship graduate, Hardyson Lekolo Maenu’u said completing one’s annual tuition is an uphill battle where only a few could afford.

He said that there should be 16 students who graduated from his class but only 7 were able to make it because of tuition fee issues.

However, Mr. Seulu encouraged those students who have not been able to complete their studies to never give up.

He further called on the government to increase the number of scholarships for students at the university.

“At the end of the day SINU is our university, therefore the government must help increase scholarship for students studying at the university,” Mr. Seulu said.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA