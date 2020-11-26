SINU MESS IRKS MP - Solomon Star News

FORMER Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Small Malaita Constituency Rick Hou says Government should stop politicizing the current issue affecting Solomon Islands National University (SINU).

Hou echoed this statement in parliament when he asked a supplementary question to the Minister for Education and Human Resource Development Lanelle Tanangada.

Prior to that, the Leader of Opposition Mathew Wale asked the education minister regarding the status of the Vice-Chancellor (VC), expatriate staff, and staff unions of the University.

In his supplementary question, Mr. Hou said; “When will the government make this institution stable?

“From day one, SINU has experienced instability due to undue political influences and interference,” Hou said.

He further stressed on the floor of the parliament that every MPs should be worried about SINU.

“We all should feel sad and worry about our only University and we should protect it to best serve the interest of our human resources,” he added.

He also added that what the government should be concentrating on is how this institution will accommodate our returning students from other tertiary institutions in the region including the Philippines.

“It is the responsibility of the government to protect SINU and to see it operates as a professional institution,” Hou said.

Wale on the other hand asked the minister to update parliament on the current status of the Vice-Chancellor and other expats.

He understands that the Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labor and Immigration, Clezy Rore upheld the decision of the Commissioner of Labor Josiah Manehia to reject the work permit of VC Ganesh Chand and four other expats most of who are from Fiji.

In response, Minister for MEHRD Lanelle Tanaganda said that SINU has asked for a judicial review on the matter.

“I cannot go further on the issue because the matter is now before the court for determination,” she added.

She said Mr. Chand and the others have since returned to Fiji last week while waiting for further review and outcome.

But when Wale further asked the Prime Minister in terms of the government policy concerning SINU and how well the government can address this issue, the Prime Minister said that there are laws to deal with it.

Wale in thanking the minister urges the government to resolve this matter and allow common sense to prevail.

Lectures at SINU is currently progressing and will end in January.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara