MP farewells, backs PLS workers - Solomon Star News

East Are’Are workers employed by Australian companies under the Pacific Labour Scheme (PLS) got a farewell from their Member of Parliament, Peter Kenilorea Jnr at the East Are Are Constituency Office (EACO) on Tuesday.

Six workers from the constituency will travel to Australia under the labour scheme.

Mr. Kenilorea encouraged the workers, all of whom are youths to make full use of this opportunity that has been presented to them through the PLS.

“This is an opportunity for you to earn a higher income than what you would earn here in the country. It is also an opportunity to support your respective families, especially during these trying times, in the Solomon Islands and in East Are’Are constituency itself through remittances you will be sending home.”

The MP also encouraged his constituents to build strong people to people connections with Australians during their time in Australia.

“People to people connections is an important part of these labour schemes. I encourage you to build strong relationships with your employers.

“It is important to put a human face to these schemes and these can be done through fostering strong relations with the company and employers in Australia.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Kenilorea also reminded his constituents to follow all the rules expected of them in order to lower the risk of being infected while they are in Australia.

“It is very important for you to follow all the rules that will be in place to protect you and your fellow co-workers from contracting Covid-19. I ask that you strictly follow these rules for your sake and that of your co-workers.”

He acknowledged that their successful recruitment and employment by Australian companies was done with their own efforts.

“Your own efforts resulted in you taking up this important opportunity. I acknowledge your success in securing this opportunity yourselves,” he said.

The Honorable also congratulated the six workers for being successful adding that, “you are ambassadors for Solomon Islands and East Are’Are, so please continue to make us proud.”

The EACO made a monetary contribution to assist in helping the workers in the final preparations before their departure yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the East Are’Are workers, Mr. Jestor Tori said, they appreciated the support given to them by the EACO.

“We will also remember the advice and words given to us by the Honorable as we start this next journey.”

- EACO Press