SOPE APPROVED - Solomon Star News

Parliament has passed the motion to approve the State of Public Emergency (SOPE) and for its continuation moved by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Thursday.

Parliament approved the Proclamation by His Excellency the Governor-General declaring a State of Public Emergency exists in the Solomon Islands, on 25th November 2020 pursuant to Section 16 subsection 3 of the Constitution; and that Parliament approves that the State of Public Emergency shall continue in force until the expiration of a period of four months unless revoked earlier by a resolution of Parliament pursuant to Section 16, subsection 6 of the Constitution.

While the motion was voted for by 42 Members of Parliament (MP) the Opposition side continues to urge the government to bring the Public Health Emergency Bill to the parliament.

Leader of the Opposition Mathew Wale encouraged the government to allocate more resources and prioritize the bill so that it appears before the parliament.

“We need an appropriate legislation to deal with future pandemics in the country therefore I urge the government to prioritize it,” he said.

Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee and MP for East Are’Are also shared the same sentiments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sogavare assured the parliament that the bill should be ready to be tabled in the parliament early next year 2021.



By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara