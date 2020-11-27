Airlines staff back 16 days of activism - Solomon Star News

Members of the Solomon Airlines team have dressed in orange on Wednesday, to show their support for the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Adding their support to the global campaign called ‘Orange the World’ the airline team continued their commitment to the company’s adoption of an anti-Violence Policy in 2018 and to lead by example as a high-profile Solomon Islands company.

The United Nations reports that since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data is showing all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has intensified in many parts of the world.

The UN says as COVID-19 cases continue to strain health services, essential services, such as domestic violence shelters and helplines, have reached capacity.

Around the world, several public events are being coordinated for this year's International Day to draw attention to the cause. Iconic buildings and landmarks will be ‘oranged’ to recall the need for a violence-free future.

Hernandia Zoloveke from Solomon Airlines Human Resources team said her company understands the need for change.

“At Solomon Airlines we developed and adopted our own anti-Violence Policy in 2018 and our Violence Contact Team has continued to ensure that all staff knows what to do should they be faced with violence or if someone is experiencing violence,” she said.

“The team has now assisted a number of employees who are now able to cope better with work after receiving help from the established service providers in the country.

“We understand it is very important to continue to change people’s attitudes and this support through our company and our colleagues is very encouraging,” she said.

“In our own way we are continuing our awareness programme and we are joining with other organisations in the Solomon Islands and globally, in campaigning for the end of violence against women and girls,” she said.



