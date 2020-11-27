Court to set new trial dates for One Link Boss - Solomon Star News

NEW trial dates for One Link Pacifica director, Gerrad Tauohu who faces numerous false pretence charges is likely to be set next month.

His matter was mentioned on Thursday in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court and was further adjourned to December 10.

That is when the new trial dates for this matter is likely to be set.

The new trial dates were supposed to be set yesterday.

However, Tauohu’s lawyer did not attend court on medical grounds, which resulted in the matter being further adjourned to next month.

Trial on this matter that was listed for last week was vacated due to the non-appearance of the defence counsel due to medical grounds.

Tauohu is facing trial for 38 counts of false pretence and one count of operating an unlicensed Financial Institution.

These are in relation to the complaints from five mentors involving more than $461,000 between December 2019 and February 2020.

The money belongs to One Link customers.

One Link customers were advised through the mentors by One Link directors to invest in the scheme and that they will be paid triple the amount they pay in a month’s time.

Tauohu, however, allegedly failed to repay One Link’s customers their money with its interest.

He then allegedly escaped to Malaita without repaying the money.

Police arrested him and charged him after receiving complaints from the scheme’s mentors and customers who are yet to receive their money.

One link Pacifica customers had allegedly invested a total of $56,440, 4575 in the scheme but police had only managed to recover $336,891.20.

Private lawyer Rodgers Tovosia is representing Tauohu while Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga is prosecuting.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Honiara, Newsroom