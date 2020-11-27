Malaita launches 16 days of activism - Solomon Star News

Some of the men who took part in the 16 days of activism against domestic violence in Auki on Wednesday.

MALAITANS have turned out in number at Auki to mark the launch of 16 days of activism against Gender-based Violence and Domestic violence.

Men, women, and youths took to the street on Wednesday in a peaceful parade to show support for the effort.

Auki town was covered in orange as a parade consisting of representatives from the Auki Correctional Centre, Women's groups, NGOs, and men turned up for the occasion.

The parade ended at the Auki Central market where the official program was launched.

Speakers representing Malaita Provincial Government, Anglican Church of Melanesia, Auki Diocese, Malaita Council of Women, Christian Care Centre, and an inmate presented speeches at the gathering.

The 2020 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and domestic violence was celebrated under the theme, "Orange World: holem hans tugeda to help stopem vaelens lo homs an komiitis blo umi."





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau