FB ABUSE COMPLAINTS - Solomon Star News

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says he will provide the number of complaints relating to abusive contents on Facebook they received so far, next week.

At his last week’s conference, Mangau told reporters there were several complaints of abusive content targeting politicians and individuals on Facebook.

“There were a lot of complaints and I don’t have the data of the cases reported to police relating abusive contents such as people abusing other Facebook users,” Mangau said, Friday.

“We have a lot of complaints that came in and I can provide the numbers of those complaints next week,” he added.

Mangau last week also said they have nothing to do with any of the proposals to ban Facebook and that the decision belongs to the policymakers.

He further added that police are mandated to carry out inquiries into any matters reported to them apart from providing security.

The government decided to suspend Facebook to limit abusive language, character assessment, and defamation character.

This followed concerns that there are no laws and regulations on Facebook.

The decision was to temporarily suspend Facebook until the government has legislation controlling the use of Facebook.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara