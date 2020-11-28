Investigation into nurses’ “sit-in protest” continues  - Solomon Star News

Nurses assembling at the NRH car park during the recent sit-in protest.

POLICE are still carrying out investigations in relation to last month’s nurses’ “sit-in protest” and had not yet made any arrest.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau made this response when asked by a journalist at his weekly conference for an update on their investigation into this matter.

“We are still investigating the matter based on evidence,” Mangau said.

He added that once they collected the evidence, they will get those involved in the “sit-in protest” for an interview.

Mangau explained that their investigation is focusing on the alleged breach of the State of Public Emergency (SOPE) regulations.

“In terms of discipline, that is a matter for the public service and the ministry responsible to deal with,” he further explained.

Mangau said at the moment he cannot detail the number of persons they are looking at in their investigations.

He added that their investigations will identify the number of people involved.

Five hundred plus nurses had joined in the “sit-in protest” last month at the National Referral Hospital.

This was over the delay of the payment of their Covid-19 allowances.





BY ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara